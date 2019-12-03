Make a difference for your neighbors on Giving Tuesday by donating to the United Way

In 2012, a movement for global generosity started, and it gained more traction every year.

Seven years later, this global day of generosity has a name: Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday after Thanksgiving Day. In 2018, an estimated $400 million dollars were donated on Giving Tuesday around the world.

Consider helping people in need right here in Central New York this Giving Tuesday by donating to the United Way. The charitable organization does the homework for you by looking at the best programs serving each need a person has. From helping parents caring for a child with disabilities, to aging seniors who want to stay at home with dignity and everything in between. United Way supports individuals at any point in their life.

President of United Way of Central New York, Nancy Kern Eaton, said $1 million dollars of the money United Way of Central New York provides to fund local agencies is leverage they need to qualify for matching state and federal grants.

“We at the United Way, through the communities investment, are able to provide the match. So for every dollar to one of those programs it leverages $3 more in tax money. So $1 becomes $4,” Eaton Kern said.

To make a secure donation to the United Way on Giving Tuesday, or any day, visit unitedway-cny.org.

