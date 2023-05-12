(WSYR-TV) — Mother’s Day and diapers might not go hand-in-hand, but with the CNY Diaper Bank help, they are looking to make that a reality with their “Make a Mother’s Day” diaper drive this weekend.

The diaper bank is encouraging community members, businesses and organizations to participate in the drive. The organization’s goal is to collect 50,000 diapers throughout the month of May.

Community members can support the “Make a Mother’s Day” Diaper Drive by:

Making a monetary donation at cnydiaperbank.org The CNY Diaper Bank uses donations to purchase diapers in bulk for an average cost of just 13 cents per diaper compared with more than 25-35 cents at retail price

There is also a double the impact match Thanks to a grant from The John Ben Snow Foundation and Memorial Trust, they’ll match up to $10,000 in donations



To view a complete list of drop-off locations, visit cnydiaperbank.org/donate-diapers. For the lowest price on diapers, individuals can shop Walmart’s Registry for Good.

Diapers purchased online through the registry will be delivered directly to the CNY Diaper Bank.

If would like to host a drive of your own, you can contact info@cnydiaperbank.org for a personalized flyer and fundraising link.