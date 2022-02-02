Make-A-Wish Central New York & Mirabito teaming up for new campaign in February

All month long Mirabito store locations throughout Central New York are encouraging customers to “round-up for wishes” to support Make-A-Wish Central New York.

The two organizations are teaming up and helping the community all month long. During the month of February customers at Mirabito locations can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and give back to help Make-A-Wish Central New York.

You can participate this month at all central new york Mirabito locations during regular store hours. For more information, visit, Mirabito.com and to learn how you can make a child’s wish come true, visit CNYWish.org.

