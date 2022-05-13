Steve, Sistina and Melissa take on an apple pie of a different kind to celebrate National Apple Pie Day. The handheld apple turnover option offers some of the same ingredients that apple pie lovers know and love, with a new twist.

Ingredients

1 pkg pre made pie crust
2 apples large
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
2 tablespoon white sugar for dusting

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  2. Peel the apples and slice them into quarters. Cut each quarter of apple into three pieces.
  3. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add apples, cinnamon, brown sugar, salt and vanilla to the pan and stir to combine
  4. Cook the apple filling over medium heat and let it simmer until the apples start to soften
  5. When the apple pie filling is done, let it cool while you prepare the pie cursts
  6. Separate the two pie crusts that come in the pkg and unroll them.
  7. Cut 3 circules out of each pie crust . If you can’t get 3 circles out of the pie crust you can gather the scraps and roll them out until you have enough to make another circle.
  8. Make sure the apples are cooled before adding the apple filling to the middle of the dough. Fill each dough circle with 1/4 to 1/3 of a cup of cooked apples.
  9. Fold the dough over the bottom part and press down with your fingers. Once the dough is sealed, you can fold it again like an envelope to pinch it.
  10. Place the runovers on a parchment lined bakign sheeting
  11. Make 3 small slits at the top of each of the mini apple pies with a sharp knife
  12. Crack an egg and beat it in a small bowl. Use a pastry brush to apply the egg to the top of each hand pie.
  13. Sprinkle with course sugar over the top of the apple turnovers
  14. Bake in a 400 degree oven for 25 minutes, until the tops turned a golden brown
  15. Let the sweet apple hand pies cool for 15 minutes before eating as the filling will be very hot. 