Steve, Sistina and Melissa take on an apple pie of a different kind to celebrate National Apple Pie Day. The handheld apple turnover option offers some of the same ingredients that apple pie lovers know and love, with a new twist.
Ingredients
1 pkg pre made pie crust
2 apples large
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
2 tablespoon white sugar for dusting
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Peel the apples and slice them into quarters. Cut each quarter of apple into three pieces.
- In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add apples, cinnamon, brown sugar, salt and vanilla to the pan and stir to combine
- Cook the apple filling over medium heat and let it simmer until the apples start to soften
- When the apple pie filling is done, let it cool while you prepare the pie cursts
- Separate the two pie crusts that come in the pkg and unroll them.
- Cut 3 circules out of each pie crust . If you can’t get 3 circles out of the pie crust you can gather the scraps and roll them out until you have enough to make another circle.
- Make sure the apples are cooled before adding the apple filling to the middle of the dough. Fill each dough circle with 1/4 to 1/3 of a cup of cooked apples.
- Fold the dough over the bottom part and press down with your fingers. Once the dough is sealed, you can fold it again like an envelope to pinch it.
- Place the runovers on a parchment lined bakign sheeting
- Make 3 small slits at the top of each of the mini apple pies with a sharp knife
- Crack an egg and beat it in a small bowl. Use a pastry brush to apply the egg to the top of each hand pie.
- Sprinkle with course sugar over the top of the apple turnovers
- Bake in a 400 degree oven for 25 minutes, until the tops turned a golden brown
- Let the sweet apple hand pies cool for 15 minutes before eating as the filling will be very hot.