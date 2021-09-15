Make Apples Part Of Your Day In A Healthy Way

It’s apple season and New York State has so many options for everyone. With more than 600 apple growers across New York and 55,000 apple orchards to choose from, Nutritionist Kelly Springer says that picking your own variety is simple and a healthy choice too.

From golden delicious to Granny Smith, there’s an apple for everyone and Kelly adds that they not only taste great but can be added to some of your favorite drinks and dishes. Apples are also great for after school snacks and even post workout, she adds. And if you’re struggling to find ways to make them part of your daily lifestyle, Kelly says that the Apples From New York website makes it easy to find recipes perfect for you and your family.

To learn more about finding an orchard near you, visit ApplesFromNY.com. To learn more about how Kelly can help you make healthy choices starting today, visit KellysChoice.org.