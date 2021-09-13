Make Back To School Fashion Work At Any Age

Back to school trends aren’t just for kids, in fact, Stylist Allison Rose Harrison says you can sport school style at any age. Allison is back with some great ways to make back to school fashion work for you and even your kiddos too.

From comfortable clothing and leisurewear to tie dye and mixed prints, some of this year’s biggest trends are coming back from days gone by. High top sneakers and wide legged pants are just some of the top trends that have returned, she adds.

For kids, comfortable clothes are in, making it easier for parents when it comes to options for their kids. Harrison says that comfort is more important than any trend when it comes to kids.

“I always say, let your kids have a a stay in their style,” she says. “They need to be comfortable so that they can focus on what they need to be doing all day and having their own style helps with their confidence too.”

To learn more about how Allison can help you and your family, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.