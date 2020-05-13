Make Boating An Extension Of Your Home During COVID-19

Boating and marines are open during COVID-19 but experts caution keeping social distancing guidelines in play to ensure it stays that way throughout the season. The people you are around during stay at home orders are who you should be boating with.

The New York Sea Grant offers tips for boaters to stay healthy, clean, safe and environmentally-friendly. They also work with boating industry partners on good practices.

For more information on safe boating tips visit http://nysgrecreation.org.