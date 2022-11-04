(WSYR-TV) — Now that November is here, many people have already started thinking about the holidays, including holiday food. We tried a recipe that may be fitting for Thanksgiving.

It may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to Thanksgiving, but cranberry pumpkin muffins may be the perfect bakery item to add to the table on Nov. 24.

Here’s what you’ll need to make these pumpkin cranberry muffins:

· Flour: This pumpkin cranberry muffin recipe starts with all-purpose flour.

· Sugar: Brown sugar adds sweetness and a hint of warmth.

· Leaveners: Baking powder and baking soda act as leaveners, which means they help the muffins rise.

· Spices: These muffins are spiced with cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg. A pinch of salt enhances the other flavors.

· Pumpkin: Use store-bought pumpkin puree or make your own at home.

· Butter: Unsalted butter adds richness and moisture.

· Buttermilk: Creamy and tangy buttermilk lends moisture to the batter, enhances the texture, and contributes to the flavor.

· Eggs: Two beaten eggs keep the batter moist and help create structure.

· Vanilla: A couple of teaspoons of vanilla extract takes the flavor up a notch and adds subtle complexity.

· Cranberries: This pumpkin cranberry muffin recipe calls for a cup of dried, sweetened cranberries.

Find the full recipe here.