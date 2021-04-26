Make Fashion Trends Work For You

After a decade of sporting skinny jeans, now experts say loose is the only way to go and many are flocking to social media to discuss their disdain for what they refer to as the ‘mom trend.’

If you’re wondering ‘where do I fit in?’ you’re not alone. Fashion Expert Allison Harrison says that trends come and go and it’s important to focus on what you like and what you’ll realistically wear regardless of the trend.

She adds, ‘If you love a trend, go for it. But don’t be overwhelmed by the need to stay on trend because classics are always in style.”

There is a middle ground when it comes to fashion and Harrison adds that if you’re undecided about skinny or baggy jeans, you won’t go wrong with a classic trouser. She also says that there are staple stores that are mainstays when it comes to the classics. J.Crew, Madewell and Banana Republic are just a few examples.

Ultimately, Harrison says it’s most important to find what you like and make that work for you.

To learn more about how Allison can help you with your wardrobe, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.