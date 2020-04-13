Make Homemade Cloth Masks Without a Sewing Machine

Face masks have become essential household items since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a shortage of masks in local stores, now is the time to learn how to make your own homemade cloth mask with just a few items. Melonie Unger from Calico Gals Quilt Shop and Sewing Center shows how to make a cloth mask without a sewing machine.

Using a needle, thread, fabric, and a t-shirt strip that will act as elastic, you can hand-stitch your own mask.

Start with three pieces of fabric that will be the front, back, and lining of the mask. Thread all the way around the fabric, leaving a hole in the bottom to be turned inside out. You’ll be left with a large rectangle shape, which you next fold over and sew around the edges. Sew on the t-shirt strips and you have yourself a cloth face mask.

Unger says people from the community can get their own homemade fask masks from her. “We have sewers from all over the community… we have 5 drop off spots. You drop off in a bin and you can make a request. We have you pick up from the bins or we deliver,” she added.

To get a homemade face mask from Unger or put in a request, email at melonie@calicogals.com

Calico Gals is located at 3906 New Court Avenue, Syracuse. For more information visit CalicoGals.com