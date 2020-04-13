Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Make Homemade Cloth Masks Without a Sewing Machine

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Face masks have become essential household items since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a shortage of masks in local stores, now is the time to learn how to make your own homemade cloth mask with just a few items. Melonie Unger from Calico Gals Quilt Shop and Sewing Center shows how to make a cloth mask without a sewing machine.

Using a needle, thread, fabric, and a t-shirt strip that will act as elastic, you can hand-stitch your own mask.

Start with three pieces of fabric that will be the front, back, and lining of the mask. Thread all the way around the fabric, leaving a hole in the bottom to be turned inside out. You’ll be left with a large rectangle shape, which you next fold over and sew around the edges. Sew on the t-shirt strips and you have yourself a cloth face mask.

Unger says people from the community can get their own homemade fask masks from her. “We have sewers from all over the community… we have 5 drop off spots. You drop off in a bin and you can make a request. We have you pick up from the bins or we deliver,” she added.

To get a homemade face mask from Unger or put in a request, email at melonie@calicogals.com

Calico Gals is located at 3906 New Court Avenue, Syracuse. For more information visit CalicoGals.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected