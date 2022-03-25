Take your basketball viewing parties up a notch, with some delicious catering from Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina.

“We offer, you know, ribs, pork, brisket, chicken” says Nick Ford. “Amazing sides. Cornbread. Whatever you guys want to do.”

To make it easy, Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina offers a variety of catering packages and Ford says their popular cornbread is standard with each one. Orders can be picked up or delivered. Food can be hot and ready to be served immediately or can be ready to reheat at a later time.

Ford encourages people to place their catering orders early, but says they are often able to accommodate last minute requests.

For more information, click here to visit Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina’s website or call the restaurant at (315) 299-4104.

Over 250 people entered our great Limp Lizard Hoops Feast contest for a chance to win appetizers and meals for ten. The package is valued at $200.

And the winner is… Don Fleck of Liverpool. Congratulations to Don, and thank you to all who entered for participating.