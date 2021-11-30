“Make It More” And Give United on Giving Tuesday

On Giving Tuesday, the United Way of Central New York wants you to “make it more” to help organizations right here at home. President Nancy Kern Eaton says that doing so can make a little go a long way.

“For everyone who donates to the United Way, we invest in local programs, so often a dollar gift to us becomes $3 more,” she says.

On giving Tuesday J.W. Burns & co. Investment Counsel will generously match every dollar up to $5,000 making it an even bigger incentive to give back. Nancy adds that the United Way is a great place to give because they take the time to assess the needs of the community, ensuring that every dollar donated goes to programs that are necessary to those within the community.

“We do the homework. We want to know what are the needs and then which organizations are providing the services that people right here in this community need the most,” she says.

Last year, the United Way of CNY raised more than $13,000 on Giving Tuesday and this year they hope to surpass that. Nancy adds that every dollar donated is a direct reflection of the generous community and how so many have been affected by the pandemic over the last 18 months.

“People are counting their blessings in new ways this year because they realize that they’ve probably needed help and never have before,” she says. “So whatever matters to you, whatever cause … and we’re really proud to partner with so many … we want to make it easy to make a difference and fortunately in Central New York, most people find some way to do that.”

To learn more and to give today visit UnitedWay-CNY.org or you can text GIVE to 85511.