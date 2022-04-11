Allison Rose Harrison always has good advice for your wardrobe. Today, she tells us about a local online boutique that inspires individuality and imagination for your children. Her daughter Marley joined her to introduce us to Bree Kids.

Allison loves to support the local small woman-owned business. It’s focused on kids who march to the beat of their own drum and have an eye for style. Their line-up is not what everyone is wearing so it encourages kids to showcase their personality through their clothing.

The owner was inspired by childhood memories at her grandmother’s and brings those memories into everything chooses to sell at her shop. All of the brands she carries are vetted by her for quality and craftsmanship. Apparel, swim, bath, hats + hair accessories, gifting, outerwear, jewelry…

Marley fell in love with the clothes her mom got from Bree kids right away and they have continued to choose special pieces for her closet from there because the options are really one of a kind! They feature boy, girl, and unisex options in sizes 0-10y.

You can find out more about their selections at BreeKids.com.

And you can check them out in person at Pop-Up Shops around town, including:

Saturday, April 16 at Synple, 70 Main St. in the Village of Camillus

Saturday, April 30 at The Emerson, 230 West Genesee St. in downtown Syracuse

Click here to visit Allison’s website.