Make It Work Monday: Closet Organization

Whether you’re struggling to find space in your closet or it’s in need of some TLC Fashion Expert Allison Harrison says it’s all in the style of hangers you use.

Harrison says to toss out any metal wire hangers you have hanging around and go for thin felt covered ones. She mentions that it will not only look better and save space but with the proper hanger will help the longevity of your clothes.

For more information about Harrison you can visit, AllisonRoseHarrison.com.