Make It Work Monday: How To Wear White All Year

Wearing white after Labor Day has been a longstanding debate since the late 19th century. One theory suggests that high-society ladies were known to have made it such, when they squared off in a fashion battle with the so-called ‘new money set’ and changed the rules. Since then, wearing white after Labor Day was a sign of ‘societal ignorance.’

Another story says that wearing white was the ‘clear change’ from summer homes to city homes, when the light and airy clothing of summer was packed away in exchange for thicker, darker looks.

The rule used to be that you simply can’t wear white after Labor Day and before Memorial Day but Stylist Allison Harrison says that rule is long gone and now you can wear white all year. But if wearing one color is hard for you to do, Harrison has come up with a few simple ways to make it work for you.

She suggests focusing on the fabric and style to start. If you consider the time of year rather than the color itself, then you’ll find fabrics to help you pull of an all-white look, she adds.

For those who struggle to ‘wear all white,’ she says to ground the color with dark or bold accessories, like a tan or black coat. The bold color offsets the all white look and will make you more comfortable too.

And despite what history says, white pants can be worn any time of year. Harrison’s biggest tip, have fun with it and don’t get caught up in the idea that ‘they’re white.’ The possibilities, she says, are endless.

For more great tips to help make your wardrobe work for you, or to find what she’s wearing, visit Allison online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.