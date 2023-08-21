(WSYR-TV) — We’re in those final days of summer vacation, and kids may be starting to plan back to school outfits. Personal stylist Allison Harrison has some tips.

Allison recommends stocking up on basics like jeans, leggings, sweatpants, tees, sweatshirts, etc. at department stores that are offering good deals. She then recommends shopping local for more higher-end items, which can be found at breekids.com.

If you’re looking for used clothing, check out onceuponachild.com located on Bridge Street.

For more style advice and tips for back-to-school outfits, check out allisonroseharrison.com.