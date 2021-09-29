Make Latte Art With Whole Milk on National Coffee Day

There are so many ways to enjoy a cup of Joe on National Coffee Day and Master Latte Artist Michael Breach says one ingredient works best to help him craft the perfect latte portrait.

He’s partnered with the American Dairy Association North East and he says that whole milk works best when it comes to your own latte art creation. “Using whole milk is really the best for getting the best creation,” he says. He adds that it helps him create the best designs and it’s good for you too.

Michael has always had a passion for art and discovered his own way of self expression in coffee-form nearly seven years ago. “I just kind of saw the simple designs and thought, why don’t I try some of my own simple techniques and improve upon those and expand them.” And that’s exactly what he did.

Since his early days working on these coffee concoctions, Michael has created more than 10,000 latte portraits, he says. Each portrait takes approximately three to five minutes to create, he adds.

To learn more about how to create your own Instagram-worthy latte art that tastes great too, check out the American Dairy Association’s Post on D-I-Y Lattes at AmericanDairy.com/CoffeeDay.