Make Melissa’s Cold Day Minestrone Soup

Melissa’s family minestrone soup is great for warming up on a cold winter day.
Vegetables can be added or subtracted.
Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 2 chopped carrots
- 2 chopped celery stalks
- ½ pound green beans cut in 1 inch pieces
- 6 cups of water
- 2 diced zucchini
- Bag of baby spinach
- 28 Oz crushed tomatoes
- Minced garlic
- Can of cannellini beans
- Vegetable cubes
- Box of elbow pasta
Directions:
- Brown carrots, celery, green beans, and minced garlic for 15 to 20 minutes in a frying pan.
- Add 6 cups of water and all other ingredients to a large pot and until cooked through.
- Combine and serve with parmesan cheese.