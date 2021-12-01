Make Melissa’s Cold Day Minestrone Soup

Melissa’s family minestrone soup is great for warming up on a cold winter day. 

Vegetables can be added or subtracted.

Ingredients:

  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • 2 chopped carrots 
  • 2 chopped celery stalks
  • ½ pound green beans cut in 1 inch pieces
  • 6 cups of water 
  • 2 diced zucchini 
  • Bag of baby spinach 
  • 28 Oz crushed tomatoes 
  • Minced garlic 
  • Can of cannellini beans
  • Vegetable cubes
  • Box of elbow pasta 

Directions:

  1. Brown carrots, celery, green beans, and minced garlic for 15 to 20 minutes in a frying pan.
  2. Add 6 cups of water and all other ingredients to a large pot and until cooked through.
  3. Combine and serve with parmesan cheese.

