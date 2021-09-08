Make Melissa’s Homemade Ice Cream Cake

Steve and Sistina try making a popular homemade favorite from Floor Director Melissa Thorne. Her family’s homemade ice cream cake has been a favorite here on Bridge Street and Melissa shares the family recipe and how to make it.

Ingredients:

Hot Fudge

2 containers of Panda Paws Ice Cream

2 packages of Oreo Cookies

2 Cups of Heavy Whipping Cream

Vanilla

2 sticks of butter

Peanut Butter Sauce

1 container of Cool Whip

Instructions: