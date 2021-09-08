Make Melissa’s Homemade Ice Cream Cake

Steve and Sistina try making a popular homemade favorite from Floor Director Melissa Thorne. Her family’s homemade ice cream cake has been a favorite here on Bridge Street and Melissa shares the family recipe and how to make it.
Ingredients:
Hot Fudge
2 containers of Panda Paws Ice Cream
2 packages of Oreo Cookies
2 Cups of Heavy Whipping Cream
Vanilla
2 sticks of butter
Peanut Butter Sauce
1 container of Cool Whip
Instructions:
- Crumble cookies in a pan
- Add melted butter to flatten it and form a crust.
- Place in the freezer for 30 minutes to harden
- In the meantime melt ice cream until it’s at the consistency of a custard
- Pour on top of frozen crust
- Place in the freezer overnight
- The next day, top with topping of your choice (hot fudge) carmel or peanut butter
- Finally put cool whip on top of cake and return to the freezer.