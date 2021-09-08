Make Melissa’s Homemade Ice Cream Cake

Steve and Sistina try making a popular homemade favorite from Floor Director Melissa Thorne. Her family’s homemade ice cream cake has been a favorite here on Bridge Street and Melissa shares the family recipe and how to make it.

Ingredients:
Hot Fudge
2 containers of Panda Paws Ice Cream
2 packages of Oreo Cookies
2 Cups of Heavy Whipping Cream
Vanilla
2 sticks of butter
Peanut Butter Sauce
1 container of Cool Whip

Instructions:

  1. Crumble cookies in a pan
  2. Add melted butter to flatten it and form a crust.
  3. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes to harden
  4. In the meantime melt ice cream until it’s at the consistency of a custard
  5. Pour on top of frozen crust
  6. Place in the freezer overnight
  7. The next day, top with topping of your choice (hot fudge) carmel or peanut butter
  8. Finally put cool whip on top of cake and return to the freezer.

