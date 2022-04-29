Try this tasty treat for your TGIF plans. They’re simple and easy to make in just 15 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 refrigerated biscuit tube
  • 3 tablespoons of butter melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley minced
  • 1 cup shredded mozarella cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375
  2. Cut biscuits into fourths and place in a large mixing bowl
  3. Add the butter, garlic powder, parsley, mozzarella and mix with your hands, coating all of the biscuit pieces.
  4. Place the pieces in a muffin tin, 3 pieces per tin and bake for 15 minutes.
  5. They’re best served fresh out of the oven