Try this tasty treat for your TGIF plans. They’re simple and easy to make in just 15 minutes.
Ingredients
- 1 refrigerated biscuit tube
- 3 tablespoons of butter melted
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley minced
- 1 cup shredded mozarella cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375
- Cut biscuits into fourths and place in a large mixing bowl
- Add the butter, garlic powder, parsley, mozzarella and mix with your hands, coating all of the biscuit pieces.
- Place the pieces in a muffin tin, 3 pieces per tin and bake for 15 minutes.
- They’re best served fresh out of the oven