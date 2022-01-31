Make menswear fashion work for you

There’s an old saying that says ‘it’s the man that makes the suit and not the suit that makes the man,’ but a suit is a regular part of many men’s wardrobe, so it’s important to know how to sport it. Unlike women, men luck out with one look worn many different ways, but believe it or not there are some do’s and don’t’s when it comes to finding the right fit for you.

Fashion Stylist Allison Rose Harrison says that ‘the suit’ has evolved and changed over decades just like all trends, but she finds that men’s suits are much more inclusive than that of women’s fashion. Over time, the slim-fit suit has definitely taken a stronger hold on men’s fashion trends, but she adds that you don’t have to rule out all of your older wardrobe options. In some cases, tailoring an old suit may be the key to reinventing it for a more modern look.

Men do have a few options to choose from too and Allison suggests that those with questions can always reach out. She can help you find the right fit you’re looking for that feels comfortable for you too. To learn more about how Allison can help you with any fashion question or choice, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.



