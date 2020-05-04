Make Mom’s Day With a Gift From Witty Wicks

Make shopping for Mother’s Day easier this week by ordering from Witty Wicks. The local gift shop features fun finds from gift baskets, signs, floral towels, note pads, pampering kits and more.
Witty Wicks is also offering contact-less curb side pick up from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Customers can also purchase and ship items from WittyWicks.com, or participate in virtual shopping by calling the store.
“We really are here for whatever you need, we will do our very best to help you out with that,” says Witty Wicks owner Aubry Panek
To order online or for more information visit WittyWicks.com or call (315) 672-3110
