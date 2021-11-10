Make Thanksgiving Pizza With Your Leftovers

We’re packing in all the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving day in pizza form, because what better way to make the most of your leftovers right? All you need are your standard turkey day leftovers, some pizza dough and an appetite.

Ingredients:

Turkey

Thanksgiving stuffing

Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Craisins or Cranberry Sauce

Mozzarella Cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Roll out pizza dough Add toppings accordingly as you wish Bake for 10-15 minutes Cut, serve and enjoy Thanksgiving Day a different way

Do you have a special recipe you make with your leftovers? Share them with us on Facebook and we’ll include them on the air.