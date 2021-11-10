Make Thanksgiving Pizza With Your Leftovers

We’re packing in all the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving day in pizza form, because what better way to make the most of your leftovers right? All you need are your standard turkey day leftovers, some pizza dough and an appetite.

Ingredients:

  • Turkey
  • Thanksgiving stuffing
  • Gravy
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Craisins or Cranberry Sauce
  • Mozzarella Cheese

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  2. Roll out pizza dough
  3. Add toppings accordingly as you wish
  4. Bake for 10-15 minutes
  5. Cut, serve and enjoy Thanksgiving Day a different way

