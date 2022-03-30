Easter is a hop, skip and a jump away and just in time for the holiday, Steve, Sistina and Melissa Thorne are serving up an ‘egg-cellent’ way you can have fun with the kids.

Ingredients

  • 1 package sugar cookie dough mix or your favorite recipe
  • 8 ounces Brick Cream Cheese- softened
  • 6 Tbsp Butter- Softened
  • 2 cups confectioner’s sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • pinch salt
  • assorted berries and fruit blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, kiwis, mandarin oranges

Instructions

  • Prepare sugar cookie dough according to package or recipe directions.
  • Roll dough to about ¼ inch thick and cut out egg shaped cookies.
  • Bake according to package or recipe directions.
  • Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Move to a cooling rack to cool completely.
  • For the Frosting:
  • Place the cream cheese and butter in a large bowl and mix with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.
  • Add vanilla, a pinch of salt, and then add in powdered sugar gradually, mixing after each addition until it is all incorporated.
  • Chop berries and fruit into small pieces.
  • Frost each cookie with a thick layer of frosting.
  • Decorate with chopped fruit and berries.
  • Serve immediately. Fruit should be added right before serving