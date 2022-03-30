Easter is a hop, skip and a jump away and just in time for the holiday, Steve, Sistina and Melissa Thorne are serving up an ‘egg-cellent’ way you can have fun with the kids.
Ingredients
- 1 package sugar cookie dough mix or your favorite recipe
- 8 ounces Brick Cream Cheese- softened
- 6 Tbsp Butter- Softened
- 2 cups confectioner’s sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- pinch salt
- assorted berries and fruit blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, kiwis, mandarin oranges
Instructions
- Prepare sugar cookie dough according to package or recipe directions.
- Roll dough to about ¼ inch thick and cut out egg shaped cookies.
- Bake according to package or recipe directions.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Move to a cooling rack to cool completely.
- For the Frosting:
- Place the cream cheese and butter in a large bowl and mix with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.
- Add vanilla, a pinch of salt, and then add in powdered sugar gradually, mixing after each addition until it is all incorporated.
- Chop berries and fruit into small pieces.
- Frost each cookie with a thick layer of frosting.
- Decorate with chopped fruit and berries.
- Serve immediately. Fruit should be added right before serving