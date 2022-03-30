Easter is a hop, skip and a jump away and just in time for the holiday, Steve, Sistina and Melissa Thorne are serving up an ‘egg-cellent’ way you can have fun with the kids.

Ingredients



1 package sugar cookie dough mix or your favorite recipe

8 ounces Brick Cream Cheese- softened

6 Tbsp Butter- Softened

2 cups confectioner’s sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

pinch salt

assorted berries and fruit blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, kiwis, mandarin oranges

Instructions