Make Wegmans Summer Slaw For Memorial Day Weekend

Steve and Sistina served up Broccoli Slaw ahead of the holiday weekend. It’s perfect to pair with any dish and easy to make too.

Ingredients

1 pkg (12 oz) wegmans cleaned & cut broccoli slaw

1/4 wegmans organic sweet onion, peeled, thinly sliced (about 1/2 cup)

1 tbsp organic blue agave

1/4 cup wegmans organic apple cider vinegar

1/2 of a 16 oz pkg wegmans cauliflower puree (frozen foods), thawed

Directions

Add slaw, onion, agave, vinegar, and cauliflower puree to large bowl; toss well to combine.