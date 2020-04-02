Make Working From Home Work For You With ‘The Small Town Stylist’

With so many Americans forced to work from home, productivity has become one of the greatest challenging when it comes to a healthy work/life balance. The Small Town Stylist Founder, Jackie Terribile says that there are a few key things that everyone can do to be a cut above the rest when working remotely.

Jackie’s tips for success are:

Set regular office hours and stick to them. If you have no boundaries you might not focus and get the work done.

Get Dressed For Success. Regardless of where you’re working, the act of getting dressed, even if you’re staying home is known to help you feel better. It’s also a great way to boost your morale and make you feel good. It also can alleviate any stress when you’re called upon at a moment’s notice. If you’re dressed, then that surprise video conference call is no big deal.

Set meetings virtually and keep your colleague connections intact even from afar. Jackie says that meetings and check-ins are a great way to stay motivated and to avoid feeling isolated.

These are just a few ways to help yourself when working from home. Jackie is also working from home and can help you too. Book a virtual styling starter session for $49 and see how she can help you look and feel your best. To learn more visit TheSmallTownStylist.com.