Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Make Working From Home Work For You With ‘The Small Town Stylist’

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

With so many Americans forced to work from home, productivity has become one of the greatest challenging when it comes to a healthy work/life balance. The Small Town Stylist Founder, Jackie Terribile says that there are a few key things that everyone can do to be a cut above the rest when working remotely.

Jackie’s tips for success are:

  1. Set regular office hours and stick to them. If you have no boundaries you might not focus and get the work done.   
  1. Get Dressed For Success. Regardless of where you’re working, the act of getting dressed, even if you’re staying home is known to help you feel better. It’s also a great way to boost your morale and make you feel good. It also can alleviate any stress when you’re called upon at a moment’s notice. If you’re dressed, then that surprise video conference call is no big deal.
  1. Set meetings virtually and keep your colleague connections intact even from afar. Jackie says that meetings and check-ins are a great way to stay motivated and to avoid feeling isolated.

These are just a few ways to help yourself when working from home. Jackie is also working from home and can help you too. Book a virtual styling starter session for $49 and see how she can help you look and feel your best.  To learn more visit TheSmallTownStylist.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected