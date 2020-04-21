1  of  3
Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update Daily Coronavirus Update NFL Draft analysis
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Make Your Next Online Meeting A Success With These Simple Tips

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Now that social distancing has become the new normal, people have been working from home and event holding meetings from home. And if you may find yourself using virtual services to tackle the job, Business and Development Coach Jen Liddy says there are a few quick tips you can use to make your online meetings dynamic and effective.

1. When you schedule the meeting, think about video and audio. Do you need and want those to be on? If so, know you have to manage that.  

2. Decide in advance as the moderator, what boundaries you want to put in place in terms of how people will interact with each other. You’re the moderator and you have to create the container for people with clear expectations. 

3. Understand the meeting that could take 30 minutes in real life will probably take twice as long and plan for that. Set expectations and know that you’re going to have to jump in if someone is talking longer than normal.  

4. If you’re a participant, be present. Try not to have Facebook open or work on other tasks like sending an email. If you’re eating, walking around, driving, etc., it can be really distracting. That said, we all understand that pets and kids and spouses are home with you, but do your best. 

Jen Liddy works with clients of all professional fields and can help you calm the chaos and grow your business. To learn more, visit Jenliddy.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected