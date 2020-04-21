Make Your Next Online Meeting A Success With These Simple Tips

Now that social distancing has become the new normal, people have been working from home and event holding meetings from home. And if you may find yourself using virtual services to tackle the job, Business and Development Coach Jen Liddy says there are a few quick tips you can use to make your online meetings dynamic and effective.

1. When you schedule the meeting, think about video and audio. Do you need and want those to be on? If so, know you have to manage that.

2. Decide in advance as the moderator, what boundaries you want to put in place in terms of how people will interact with each other. You’re the moderator and you have to create the container for people with clear expectations.

3. Understand the meeting that could take 30 minutes in real life will probably take twice as long and plan for that. Set expectations and know that you’re going to have to jump in if someone is talking longer than normal.

4. If you’re a participant, be present. Try not to have Facebook open or work on other tasks like sending an email. If you’re eating, walking around, driving, etc., it can be really distracting. That said, we all understand that pets and kids and spouses are home with you, but do your best.

Jen Liddy works with clients of all professional fields and can help you calm the chaos and grow your business. To learn more, visit Jenliddy.com.