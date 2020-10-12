Make Your Style Work For You At Any Age

Being stylish is something that women and men strive for and Style Expert Allison Harrison says you can make your style work for you regardless of your age. Harrison offers tips and tricks on how to show off your own fashion flair and staying true to yourself.
Allison Harrison offers fashion advice most Mondays on Bridge Street. To learn more about how she can help you, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.
