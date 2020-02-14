Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Make Your Valentine’s Day Dinner Special With Heart-Shaped Meatloaf

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Suprise your sweetheart with a delicious dinner that’s easy to make and inexpensive – and thoughtful!

Jean O’Toole, Executive Director of the New York Beef Council, shares a recipe for a heart-shaped meatloaf topped with bacon.

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce, divided
1 cup soft bread crumbs
1 egg
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard

Suggested topping: cooked bacon strips

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Measure 1/4 cup tomato sauce, brown sugar and mustard into small bowl; set aside for topping. Add remaining tomato sauce, Ground Beef, bread crumbs, egg, onion, Worcestershire, thyme, garlic salt and pepper to large bowl; mix thoroughly but lightly.
  2. Shape beef mixture into 8 x 4-1/2-inch loaf on rack in broiler pan. Spread topping over meatloaf. Bake in 350°F oven 1 hour or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F. (Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.)
  3. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. If desired, top with cooked bacon strips before serving.

O’Toole says that eating red meat offers many nutritional benefits. “You’re getting zinc, iron and protein” she says. “It’s heart healthy.”

The meal can also be re-purposed for many leftovers, like meatloaf sandwiches or meatloaf paninis.

To learn more about the New York Beef Council or to browse more great recipes, visit NYBeef.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Happy Valentine’s Day from NewsChannel 9!

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected