Make Your Valentine’s Day Dinner Special With Heart-Shaped Meatloaf

Suprise your sweetheart with a delicious dinner that’s easy to make and inexpensive – and thoughtful!

Jean O’Toole, Executive Director of the New York Beef Council, shares a recipe for a heart-shaped meatloaf topped with bacon.

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce, divided

1 cup soft bread crumbs

1 egg

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

Suggested topping: cooked bacon strips

Preheat oven to 350°F. Measure 1/4 cup tomato sauce, brown sugar and mustard into small bowl; set aside for topping. Add remaining tomato sauce, Ground Beef, bread crumbs, egg, onion, Worcestershire, thyme, garlic salt and pepper to large bowl; mix thoroughly but lightly. Shape beef mixture into 8 x 4-1/2-inch loaf on rack in broiler pan. Spread topping over meatloaf. Bake in 350°F oven 1 hour or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F. (Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.) Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. If desired, top with cooked bacon strips before serving.

O’Toole says that eating red meat offers many nutritional benefits. “You’re getting zinc, iron and protein” she says. “It’s heart healthy.”

The meal can also be re-purposed for many leftovers, like meatloaf sandwiches or meatloaf paninis.

To learn more about the New York Beef Council or to browse more great recipes, visit NYBeef.org