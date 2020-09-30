Make Your Voice Count in the 2020 Census

The Census bureau announced on Monday, September 28th that they’ve extended their target date to fill out the 2020 Census. Residents will now have a few more days to fill out the form as the new deadline is October 5th.
Jeff Behler is the New York Regional Director for the U.S. Census Bureau and he says it’s more important than ever to be counted. To learn more visit Census.gov.
