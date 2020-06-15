Makeup Monday: Best Summer Foundations

Riki Lebied of Syracuse Makeup Artistry is back and uncovering the ins and outs of summer foundations and the best SPF to sport this season! To learn more about Lebied you can visit, SyracuseMakeupArtistry.com
