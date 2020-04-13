Makeup Monday: Master False Eyelashes

Practice adding an extra flare to your makeup look with false eyelashes. Riki Lebeid, owner of Syracuse Makeup Artistry shows the quick and easy way to put on the fabulous strips.

Start with a complete eye makeup look that Lebeid says will act as a guide on where the eyelashes should be placed. Hold the lashes up to your eye, and trim off any longer pieces that hang off the edge of the lash. Next, apply an even amount of lash glue on the band and apply onto the skin. Using an angled brush, press down on the lash to blend with your own lashes.

Lebied says lashes can be reused up to 10 times again. “Don’t put any mascara on them. Just put mascara on your natural lash.” she adds.

To find the perfect lashes, Lebied recommends looking for lashes that have comfortable bands. “Look for a band that’s more clear,” she adds.

For more information on Riki Lebeid, visit SyracuseMakeupArtistry.com, or visit her on social media.