Makeup Monday: Simple Techniques To Creating A Smokey Eye

While staying at home protecting yourself from COVID-19 make use of your free time by trying new makeup techniques. Owner of Syarcuse Makeup Artistry, Riki Lebid, demonstrated simple tips on how to create a smokey eye using a cream shadow.

Lebid offers bridal and prom makeup, as well as airbrush tanning and waxing services. The Syracuse Makeup Artistry’s studio is located at 105 First Street in Liverpool.

