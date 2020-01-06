Makeup Monday: Steps to perfectly blended eye shadow

Experts say that the best gift you can give your children is the gift of an attitude of gratitude. But what happens when the holidays are over and your children seem a little less grateful for the gifts they've been given?

Dr. Tanya Pellettiere says that it might be time to dial it back in terms of what they're getting. "That might be a sign that you went a little overboard," she says. "And unfortunately this is not a light switch kind of a fix either, this is a day in and day out type of skill that we have to build," she adds.