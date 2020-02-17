Makeup Monday: Winged Eyeliner Tips and Tricks

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Winged eyeliner has always been a trendy favorite. Makeup artist Christy Monti shows the best way to master the makeup art for an everyday look.

The first step is to create your line after putting on eye shadow . Using a gel liner with an angled brush, Monti suggested placing the eyeliner on the outer lid of the eye, drawing inward, building a thick to thin line. For beginners, using a gel-felted pen to help guide the process is easier Monti said.

Step two, beginning drawing the wing at your lower lash line using the same angled brush to stamp it on. Continue to work inward. At the top of the point create a triangle and fill it in. Monti said not to draw the wing higher than the tail of the brow.

For a more defined look add concealer underneath the wing.

To learn more about Christy Monti and her makeup techniques, visit MontiMakeup.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected