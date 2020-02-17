Makeup Monday: Winged Eyeliner Tips and Tricks

Winged eyeliner has always been a trendy favorite. Makeup artist Christy Monti shows the best way to master the makeup art for an everyday look.

The first step is to create your line after putting on eye shadow . Using a gel liner with an angled brush, Monti suggested placing the eyeliner on the outer lid of the eye, drawing inward, building a thick to thin line. For beginners, using a gel-felted pen to help guide the process is easier Monti said.

Step two, beginning drawing the wing at your lower lash line using the same angled brush to stamp it on. Continue to work inward. At the top of the point create a triangle and fill it in. Monti said not to draw the wing higher than the tail of the brow.

For a more defined look add concealer underneath the wing.

To learn more about Christy Monti and her makeup techniques, visit MontiMakeup.com