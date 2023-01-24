(WSYR-TV) — Today, Jan. 24, marks the day the official 2023 Academy Award nominations have been announced. This morning, Erik and Steve sat down to make their own predictions on some of the winners in the most notable Oscar categories.

The list of nominations for these categories is below.

Best Picture:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Best Director:

Martin McDonagh – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg – “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field – “Tár”

Ruben Östlund – “Triangle of Sadness”

Best Lead Actor:

Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

Best Lead Actress:

Cate Blanchett – “Tár”

Ana de Armas – “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough – “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch – “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau – “The Whale”

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

You can watch the 95th Academy Awards with host Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. EST on NewsChannel 9.