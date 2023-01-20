(WSYR-TV) — Despite the lack of snow outside, there’s no doubt that winter is here in Central New York. That means it’s a great time to try out a meal that will keep us warm and hit the spot.
Below are the ingredients for Melissa’s shepherd’s pie:
Prep Time – 20 minutes
Cook Time – 50 minutes
Total Time – 1 hour 10 minutes
The Best Classic Shepherd’s Pie – AKA Shepards Pie or Cottage Pie. Ground Beef (or lamb) with vegetables in a rich gravy, topped with cheesy mashed potatoes and baked.
Ingredients
MEAT FILLING:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup chopped yellow onion
1 lb. 90% lean ground beef -or ground lamb
2 teaspoons dried parsley leaves
1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 garlic cloves -minced
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup beef broth
1 cup frozen mixed peas & carrots*
1/2 cup frozen corn kernels
POTATO TOPPING:
1 ½ – 2 lb. russet potatoes -about 2 large potatoes peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes
8 tablespoons unsalted butter -1 stick
1/3 cup half & half
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
Find the full recipe here.