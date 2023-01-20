(WSYR-TV) — Despite the lack of snow outside, there’s no doubt that winter is here in Central New York. That means it’s a great time to try out a meal that will keep us warm and hit the spot.

Below are the ingredients for Melissa’s shepherd’s pie:

Prep Time – 20 minutes

Cook Time – 50 minutes

Total Time – 1 hour 10 minutes

The Best Classic Shepherd’s Pie – AKA Shepards Pie or Cottage Pie. Ground Beef (or lamb) with vegetables in a rich gravy, topped with cheesy mashed potatoes and baked.

Ingredients

MEAT FILLING:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped yellow onion

1 lb. 90% lean ground beef -or ground lamb

2 teaspoons dried parsley leaves

1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 garlic cloves -minced

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup beef broth

1 cup frozen mixed peas & carrots*

1/2 cup frozen corn kernels



POTATO TOPPING:

1 ½ – 2 lb. russet potatoes -about 2 large potatoes peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes

8 tablespoons unsalted butter -1 stick

1/3 cup half & half

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Find the full recipe here.