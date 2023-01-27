(WSYR-TV) — Melissa Thorne hopped in the Bridge Street kitchen once more to show Erik and Tim how to make Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup.

Recipe from Salt and Lavender:

2 sticks celery chopped finely

2 medium carrots peeled & chopped finely

1/2 medium onion chopped

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic minced

2 tablespoons flour

6 cups chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1.5 pounds uncooked chicken breasts

1 cup uncooked orzo

1 tablespoon lemon juice or to taste

1 tablespoon chopped parsley or to taste

Salt & pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Sauté the celery, carrots, and onions for 5-7 minutes, then add garlic

Pour in chicken broth and stir until the flour has dissolved, then add the Italian seasoning and chicken

Bring the soup to a boil and then reduce the heat to let simmer for 15 minutes

Stir in the orzo and cook for another 10 minutes

Take the chicken out of the pot and cut it up, then add it back in

Add the lemon juice

Melissa used gluten free orzo. So, Nicole Sommavilla was quick to join the end of the show to give it a taste.