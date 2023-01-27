(WSYR-TV) — Melissa Thorne hopped in the Bridge Street kitchen once more to show Erik and Tim how to make Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup.

Recipe from Salt and Lavender:

  • 2 sticks celery chopped finely
  • 2 medium carrots peeled & chopped finely
  • 1/2 medium onion chopped
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 6 cups chicken broth
  • 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1.5 pounds uncooked chicken breasts
  • 1 cup uncooked orzo
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley or to taste
  • Salt & pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS 

  • Sauté the celery, carrots, and onions for 5-7 minutes, then add garlic
  • Pour in chicken broth and stir until the flour has dissolved, then add the Italian seasoning and chicken
  • Bring the soup to a boil and then reduce the heat to let simmer for 15 minutes
  • Stir in the orzo and cook for another 10 minutes
  • Take the chicken out of the pot and cut it up, then add it back in
  • Add the lemon juice 

Melissa used gluten free orzo. So, Nicole Sommavilla was quick to join the end of the show to give it a taste.