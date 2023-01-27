(WSYR-TV) — Melissa Thorne hopped in the Bridge Street kitchen once more to show Erik and Tim how to make Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup.
Recipe from Salt and Lavender:
- 2 sticks celery chopped finely
- 2 medium carrots peeled & chopped finely
- 1/2 medium onion chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1.5 pounds uncooked chicken breasts
- 1 cup uncooked orzo
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice or to taste
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley or to taste
- Salt & pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Sauté the celery, carrots, and onions for 5-7 minutes, then add garlic
- Pour in chicken broth and stir until the flour has dissolved, then add the Italian seasoning and chicken
- Bring the soup to a boil and then reduce the heat to let simmer for 15 minutes
- Stir in the orzo and cook for another 10 minutes
- Take the chicken out of the pot and cut it up, then add it back in
- Add the lemon juice
Melissa used gluten free orzo. So, Nicole Sommavilla was quick to join the end of the show to give it a taste.