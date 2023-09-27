(WSYR-TV) — We’re getting into the thick of fall soon, and what better way to prepare than by making a tasty sweet treat with our trusty Bridge Street chef Melissa Thorne.

Here is the full recipe:

Ingredients

Vegetable-oil cooking spray

1 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt (we use Diamond Crystal)

1 ⅓ cups sugar

⅓ cup honey

2 large eggs

1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter, melted, plus 4 tablespoons, room temperature

¼ cup whole milk

3 firm tart apples, such as Mutsu, Winesap, or Granny Smith, peeled, cored, and cut into ½-inch-thick wedges

Directions

Preheat oven, prepare pan, and combine dry ingredients:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9-inch round cake pan with oil. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.

Combine dry ingredients:

In another medium bowl, whisk together 2/3 cup sugar, honey, eggs, melted butter, and milk.

Whisk wet with dry ingredients:

Whisk egg mixture into flour mixture until just combined.

Make caramel:

In a small, heavy saucepan over high heat, combine remaining 2/3 cup sugar and 3 tablespoons water. Cook, swirling pan occasionally (do not stir), until mixture is deep amber, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in room-temperature butter. Immediately pour into prepared pan.

Arrange apples and spread batter:

Decoratively arrange layers of apples over caramel filling. Spread batter evenly over apples.

Bake:

Bake until top springs back when lightly touched, 45 to 55 minutes. Loosen edges with a knife. Let stand 5 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm or at room temperature.