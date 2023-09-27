(WSYR-TV) — We’re getting into the thick of fall soon, and what better way to prepare than by making a tasty sweet treat with our trusty Bridge Street chef Melissa Thorne.
Here is the full recipe:
Ingredients
Vegetable-oil cooking spray
1 ½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt (we use Diamond Crystal)
1 ⅓ cups sugar
⅓ cup honey
2 large eggs
1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter, melted, plus 4 tablespoons, room temperature
¼ cup whole milk
3 firm tart apples, such as Mutsu, Winesap, or Granny Smith, peeled, cored, and cut into ½-inch-thick wedges
Directions
Preheat oven, prepare pan, and combine dry ingredients:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9-inch round cake pan with oil. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.
Combine dry ingredients:
In another medium bowl, whisk together 2/3 cup sugar, honey, eggs, melted butter, and milk.
Whisk wet with dry ingredients:
Whisk egg mixture into flour mixture until just combined.
Make caramel:
In a small, heavy saucepan over high heat, combine remaining 2/3 cup sugar and 3 tablespoons water. Cook, swirling pan occasionally (do not stir), until mixture is deep amber, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in room-temperature butter. Immediately pour into prepared pan.
Arrange apples and spread batter:
Decoratively arrange layers of apples over caramel filling. Spread batter evenly over apples.
Bake:
Bake until top springs back when lightly touched, 45 to 55 minutes. Loosen edges with a knife. Let stand 5 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm or at room temperature.