(WSYR-TV) — Our Bridge Street chef Melissa Thorne joined us the show this morning to make a baked French toast recipe to make any time of year.
Ingredients:
1 loaf of French Bread (that you slice on your own)
10 eggs
8 oz. softened cream cheese
1 ½ cups half and half
¼ cup maple syrup
8 Tablespoons butter
Instructions:
-Slice bread into ½ in pieces. Spread cream cheese on 1 slice and then make a sandwich with the other slice
-Lay it in a greased baking pan (9×13)
-Mix the half and half, eggs, syrup and pour over the bread
-Dot with butter
-Set overnight in the refrigerator
-bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour.
Topping:
Heat together 2 cups of strawberries and 2 cups strawberry preserves. Serve on top and add whipped cream if you like