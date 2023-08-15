(WSYR-TV) — Our Bridge Street chef Melissa Thorne joined us the show this morning to make a baked French toast recipe to make any time of year.

Ingredients:

1 loaf of French Bread (that you slice on your own)

10 eggs

8 oz. softened cream cheese

1 ½ cups half and half

¼ cup maple syrup

8 Tablespoons butter

Instructions:

-Slice bread into ½ in pieces. Spread cream cheese on 1 slice and then make a sandwich with the other slice

-Lay it in a greased baking pan (9×13)

-Mix the half and half, eggs, syrup and pour over the bread

-Dot with butter

-Set overnight in the refrigerator

-bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour.

Topping:

Heat together 2 cups of strawberries and 2 cups strawberry preserves. Serve on top and add whipped cream if you like