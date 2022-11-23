(WSYR-TV) — Production supervisor Melissa Thorne came back to the kitchen today to make a delicious meal for Thanksgiving. It’s also gluten-free! She joined Steve and Laura to make butternut sausage stuffing with apples and cranberries.

Ingredients are as follows:

butternut squash

cooking oil, like olive or avocado

ground sausage (sugar free if you’re doing the Whole30)

salt and pepper

fresh poultry herbs (or dried, as an alternative)

apple

dried cranberries (fruit sweetened for Whole30)

onion

celery

egg (optional)

Find the full recipe here.