(WSYR-TV) — Production supervisor Melissa Thorne came back to the kitchen today to make a delicious meal for Thanksgiving. It’s also gluten-free! She joined Steve and Laura to make butternut sausage stuffing with apples and cranberries.

Ingredients are as follows:

  • butternut squash
  • cooking oil, like olive or avocado
  • ground sausage (sugar free if you’re doing the Whole30)
  • salt and pepper
  • fresh poultry herbs (or dried, as an alternative)
  • apple
  • dried cranberries (fruit sweetened for Whole30)
  • onion
  • celery
  • egg (optional)

Find the full recipe here.