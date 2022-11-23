(WSYR-TV) — Production supervisor Melissa Thorne came back to the kitchen today to make a delicious meal for Thanksgiving. It’s also gluten-free! She joined Steve and Laura to make butternut sausage stuffing with apples and cranberries.
Ingredients are as follows:
- butternut squash
- cooking oil, like olive or avocado
- ground sausage (sugar free if you’re doing the Whole30)
- salt and pepper
- fresh poultry herbs (or dried, as an alternative)
- apple
- dried cranberries (fruit sweetened for Whole30)
- onion
- celery
- egg (optional)
Find the full recipe here.