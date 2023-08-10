(WSYR-TV) — Our Bridge Street chef Melissa Thorne is cooking up a chocolate s’mores bar to celebrate National S’mores Day.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 1 package (10 ounces) large marshmallows
- 1 package (12 ounces) Golden Grahams cereal
- 1/3 cup milk chocolate chips, melted
Directions
- In a large saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add marshmallows; cook and stir until blended. Remove from heat. Stir in cereal until coated.
- Press into a greased 13×9-in. pan using a buttered spatula. Drizzle with melted chocolate. Cool completely before cutting. Store in an airtight container.
Find the full recipe here.