(WSYR-TV) — Our Bridge Street chef Melissa Thorne is cooking up a chocolate s’mores bar to celebrate National S’mores Day.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1 package (10 ounces) large marshmallows
  • 1 package (12 ounces) Golden Grahams cereal
  • 1/3 cup milk chocolate chips, melted

Directions

  1. In a large saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Add marshmallows; cook and stir until blended. Remove from heat. Stir in cereal until coated.
  2. Press into a greased 13×9-in. pan using a buttered spatula. Drizzle with melted chocolate. Cool completely before cutting. Store in an airtight container.

Find the full recipe here.