(WSYR-TV)— Today, we made dragon fruit chocolate chip cookies and mojito with Melissa to add flavor to this Wednesday.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Cream the butter and sugar in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Add in the thawed dragonfruit puree and keep mixing til blended. Pause the mixer and add in the flour, salt, sugar, baking soda, and vanilla. Continue mixing on low speed until just combined. Use a rubber spatula to fold in the dark chocolate chips. Use a tablespoon to drop small amounts of dough onto a cookie sheet, evenly spaced. Bake for 14 minutes, switching the cookie sheets in the oven halfway through. Let cool on a wire rack.

Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter softened

1 cup white sugar

1 3.5 oz package thawed Pitaya Plus puree OR 1 cup frozen pink dragonfruit cubes, thawed and pureed

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup dark chocolate chips

To find the recipe online, check out TheAprilBlake.com.

To find the recipe for the drink, check out ciaoflorentina.com.