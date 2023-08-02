(WSYR-TV)— Today, we made dragon fruit chocolate chip cookies and mojito with Melissa to add flavor to this Wednesday.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
- Cream the butter and sugar in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment.
- Add in the thawed dragonfruit puree and keep mixing til blended.
- Pause the mixer and add in the flour, salt, sugar, baking soda, and vanilla.
- Continue mixing on low speed until just combined.
- Use a rubber spatula to fold in the dark chocolate chips.
- Use a tablespoon to drop small amounts of dough onto a cookie sheet, evenly spaced.
- Bake for 14 minutes, switching the cookie sheets in the oven halfway through.
- Let cool on a wire rack.
Ingredients:
½ cup unsalted butter softened
1 cup white sugar
1 3.5 oz package thawed Pitaya Plus puree OR 1 cup frozen pink dragonfruit cubes, thawed and pureed
2 cups all purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup dark chocolate chips
To find the recipe online, check out TheAprilBlake.com.
To find the recipe for the drink, check out ciaoflorentina.com.