(WSYR-TV) — If you’re not sure what to bring to the party this Fourth of July, consider this sweet treat: red, white, and blue cake pops. These pops are easy to make and will no doubt be loved by all your family members, picky eaters or not.

The first step is to bake the cake that will make up the batter of the cake pop. Then, you’ll crumble up the baked cake. For frosting, you can use a mixture of cream cheese, vanilla, heavy cream, and powdered sugar.

Once the cake is crumbled, put the cake batter into the cream cheese, cream, and sugar mixture. Make sure you dip the stick into your frosting and then into the cake ball so the pieces all stay together. To make the pops festive for the fourth, decorate the wet pop with red white and blue sprinkles. Finally, once you’re done forming the pop, you’ll freeze the treats for 30 minutes until they’re nice and firm.

One full batch should make about 25 cake pops.

You can find the recipe for these patriotic cake pops at thesixfiguredish.com.