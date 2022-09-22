(WSYR-TV) — There are a lot of things folks love about the fall season, and at the top of many lists are apples!

They’re delicious, healthy, and you can use them to make so many things.

Andrea Atcheson of St. Joseph’s Heart Health Academy shares some delicious ways to enjoy apples this fall.

Apples are low in calories, they’re mostly water, and they’re filled with nutrients like vitamin C, antioxidants, and potassium.

To learn more about healthy food items, check out TheHeartHealthAcademy.com or visit Andrea’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AndreaAtchesonPA.