(WSYR-TV) — Bishop H. Bernard Alex is pastor of Victory Temple Fellowship Church.

He’s also president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network.

Now he has a new title, Councilor on the Town of DeWitt Board. He made history when he was sworn in as the first person of color to serve in this role in the town’s 188 year history.

He visited Bridge Street to talk about what that means to him.

For more information about what is happening in the Town of Dewitt, visit TownOfDewitt.com.