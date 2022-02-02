Making it with Melissa: Easy breakfast quiche

Quiche is a great breakfast or brunch food that’s perfect to make, especially this time of year. Melissa serves up a recipe with her own twist on the popular dish.

Recipe

1 crust from 1 box (14.1 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Pie Crusts (2 Count), softened as directed on box

1 1/2 cups cubed (1/4 inch) cooked ham

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese (6 oz)

1 cup broccoli florets, thawed, well drained on paper towel

4 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dry ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon pepper

**Melissa used 6 eggs instead of 4 and 3/4 cup of milk instead of 1 cup***



Heat oven to 375°F. Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie pan as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie.

Layer ham, cheese and broccoli in crust-lined pan. In medium bowl, beat eggs and milk with fork. Stir in remaining ingredients. Pour over broccoli



Bake 35 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!