Making Music: Local Entertainer On Performing In Public Again

Entertainers of all kinds are finally able to play in person again following many months of being sidelined due to COVID-19. Steve Laureti entertains audiences across Central New York and he says if you’re planning an event, there are some things everyone should keep in mind.

Booking early is Steve’s best tip he says, especially since so many of last year’s events are already taking over the calendar this year. Steve also says that event planners should try to think of ways to create a lasting memory for their guests. Live entertainment is a great way to make that happen, he adds. And finally, he says that enjoying any kind of entertainment, whether you’re a guest or the party planner is so important to any special night.

Steve entertains audiences all across Central New York. To learn more about how to book him for your next event, visit SteveLauretiMusic.com.

