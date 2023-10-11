(WSYR-TV) — Described as a premier lakeside resort located on the Finger Lakes, Hotel Canandaigua is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences and exceptional service.

This morning, Bridge Street got a taste of that exceptional service as executive chef Dan Hixon joined the show making scallops pan seared with curried cauliflower puree, butternut squash, brussel sprouts and smoked cream.

Hotel Canandaigua offers 109 appointed guest rooms, eight suites, and 44 luxury condos. Rooms are outfitted with modern furnishings and Finger Lakes-inspired décor. Hotel Canandaigua suites feature a separate living area, spacious bathroom and signature amenities.

Learn more at HotelCanandaigua.com.