(WSYR-TV) — Melissa Thorne is back in the kitchen with a savory recipe for sausage lovers and a similar one for vegetarians.

The sausage bread recipe includes the following:

½ lb sweet sausage

shredded Mozzarella/provolone mix

minced garlic

olive oil

spinach

beaten egg

-wilt spinach in a small amount of oil (set aside)

-remove sausage from casing and sauté until brown

-bring the dough to room temperature then roll it into a circle

-spread minced garlic and a small amount of oil on the dough

-sprinkle sausage, cheese & spinach on the dough

-roll like a jelly roll and seal the ends

-brush egg white on top

-bake 375 until golden brown

The following are the ingredients for the veggie bread:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium yellow squash

1 medium zucchini

2 medium Roma tomatoes

1 Vidalia onion

1 teaspoon oregano

Salt and pepper

1 pound pizza dough

8 to 10 thin slices of mozzarella

1 egg, whisked