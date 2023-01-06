(WSYR-TV) — Melissa Thorne is back in the kitchen with a savory recipe for sausage lovers and a similar one for vegetarians.
The sausage bread recipe includes the following:
½ lb sweet sausage
shredded Mozzarella/provolone mix
minced garlic
olive oil
spinach
beaten egg
-wilt spinach in a small amount of oil (set aside)
-remove sausage from casing and sauté until brown
-bring the dough to room temperature then roll it into a circle
-spread minced garlic and a small amount of oil on the dough
-sprinkle sausage, cheese & spinach on the dough
-roll like a jelly roll and seal the ends
-brush egg white on top
-bake 375 until golden brown
The following are the ingredients for the veggie bread:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium yellow squash
1 medium zucchini
2 medium Roma tomatoes
1 Vidalia onion
1 teaspoon oregano
Salt and pepper
1 pound pizza dough
8 to 10 thin slices of mozzarella
1 egg, whisked